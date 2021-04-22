FAA says Boeing still working on 737 MAX electrical system fix

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued a formal notice to international air regulators about an electrical grounding issue in about 100 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and said the US planemaker is still working on a fix.

Boeing disclosed an electrical power system issue on April 7 and recommended operators temporarily remove these airplanes from service. The FAA said Thursday "subsequent analysis and testing showed the issue could involve additional systems."

The FAA said 106 airplanes are covered by the notice, including 71 registered in the United States. "All of these airplanes remain on the ground while Boeing continues to develop a proposed fix. The FAA is in contact with the airlines and the manufacturer and will ensure the issue is addressed," the agency added.