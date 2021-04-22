ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB hawks lay off taper talk at short, calm meeting

  • The ECB decided to continue running its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at its current clip this quarter to keep borrowing costs stable for governments, companies and households.
  • While that decision was expected, analysts were awaiting hints about the pace of PEPP after June, after governors including the Netherlands' Klaas Knot raised the prospect of dialling it down.
Reuters Updated 22 Apr 2021

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers meeting on Thursday did not discuss plans for the ECB's emergency bond purchases beyond June and even policy "hawks" did not repeat their public calls for reducing the pace of money printing, three sources told Reuters.

The ECB decided to continue running its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) at its current clip this quarter to keep borrowing costs stable for governments, companies and households.

While that decision was expected, analysts were awaiting hints about the pace of PEPP after June, after governors including the Netherlands' Klaas Knot raised the prospect of dialling it down.

The sources said rate-setters backed chief economist Philip Lane's proposal to reconfirm the ECB's policy stance, including significantly higher bond purchases this quarter. They said Knot did not repeat his call for tapering the bond purchases if economic conditions allow.

One of the sources added that policymakers agreed before their meeting not to discuss the policy path from June and to reserve that discussion for when new staff projections are available.

The meeting was short and calm, with only brief mentions of the euro's recent appreciation, the sources added.

Spokespeople for the ECB and the Dutch central bank declined to comment.

ECB European Central Bank PEPP ECB policymaker

ECB hawks lay off taper talk at short, calm meeting

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters