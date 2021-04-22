ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US weekly jobless claims decline again, hitting new pandemic low

  • "We expect further declines over the next few months as the reopening continues, while payroll growth will accelerate markedly."
AFP 22 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: New filings for US unemployment benefits declined again last week, hitting their lowest level since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The 547,000 new seasonally adjusted filings reported in the week ended April 17 were better than analysts expected and 39,000 fewer than the previous week's upwardly revised figure, and came as vaccination campaigns offer hope for a return to normalcy in the world's largest economy.

Another 133,319 people, not seasonally adjusted, made new claims under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for freelancers and those not normally eligible for aid, only slightly more than the week prior.

The data was the second straight week that regular jobless claims declined after last week's drop of 156,000, which was the strongest indication yet that relief from the surge in unemployment caused by the pandemic may finally be here.

"This dip in jobless claims looks good in isolation but what really matters is that it confirms that last week's unexpected plunge was no fluke," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

"We expect further declines over the next few months as the reopening continues, while payroll growth will accelerate markedly."

The data showed the four-week moving average of regular claims hitting its lowest point since the pandemic at 651,000.

The insured unemployment rate, indicating people actually receiving aid, was 2.6 percent for the week ended April 10, with more than 3.6 million receiving regular benefits.

Nonetheless, the report was a reminder of the widespread joblessness caused by business restrictions meant to stop coronavirus transmission, with more than 17.4 million people, not seasonally adjusted, receiving unemployment aid nationwide as of the week ended April 3.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics agreed that the latest data show the trend in new filings decisively heading down.

"While exposure to the virus likely remains a concern for workers, we expect to see a further decline in filings as the reopening continues and job growth accelerates over coming months," she said in a note.

US unemployment jobless claims

US weekly jobless claims decline again, hitting new pandemic low

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters