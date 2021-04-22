ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19 spike is biggest challenge to India's recovery: MPC minutes

  • The MPC kept its key interest rate at a record low of 4% earlier this month and said monetary policy would remain accommodative until the prospects of a sustained recovery were well secured.
  • "The economic recovery can come under risk if this new wave of infections is not flattened soon," said Mridul Saggar, executive director at RBI and a member of the MPC.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

MUMBAI: A steep rise in COVID-19 infections across the country is the single biggest challenge to economic recovery, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das wrote in his monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting minutes released on Thursday.

The MPC kept its key interest rate at a record low of 4% earlier this month and said monetary policy would remain accommodative until the prospects of a sustained recovery were well secured.

All six members highlighted the increased risks to economic recovery from the recent steep rise in coronavirus infections and said monetary policy must continue to support growth.

"Rapidly rising cases of COVID-19 is the single biggest challenge to ongoing recovery in the Indian economy. The need of the hour is to effectively secure the economic recovery under way so that it becomes broad-based and durable," Das said.

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

"The economic recovery can come under risk if this new wave of infections is not flattened soon," said Mridul Saggar, executive director at RBI and a member of the MPC.

"This is especially so as monetary and fiscal policies have already used most of their space to considerably limit loss of economic capital, though expansion of policy toolkits can still afford additional comfort," he added.

All members agreed and said that the ongoing domestic vaccination drive would be key in containing the short-term risks to domestic economic recovery and mitigating the spillovers from global shocks.

Authorities have announced that vaccines would be available to anyone over the age of 18 from May 1. But experts have said India won't have enough shots for the 600 million people who will become eligible.

The MPC has already cut interest rates by 115 basis points since the pandemic began last year, extending an earlier easing cycle.

With inflation risks looming, the ability to lower rates further to support growth remains limited.

India's March wholesale price-based inflation rose 7.39%, sharply above an analysts' forecast for a 5.9% increase, while retail prices accelerated to a four-month high of 5.52%.

"Longer term inflation expectations remain broadly stable in spite of high volatility in food and fuel prices. Demand pull is still weak," Michael Patra, deputy governor at the RBI wrote.

"I would continue to look through the recent elevation in inflation and remain focused on reviving the economy on a path of strong and sustainable growth."

Reserve Bank of India India's COVID Covid infections India's covid cases India's GDP

COVID-19 spike is biggest challenge to India's recovery: MPC minutes

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters