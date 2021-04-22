ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.05%)
ASL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.34%)
AVN 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-3.96%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-3.55%)
EPCL 53.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
HASCOL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.37%)
JSCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.03%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.78%)
PAEL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.11%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.45%)
POWER 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.14%)
PPL 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.54%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.56%)
SNGP 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.84%)
TRG 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.16%)
UNITY 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.46%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.17%)
BR100 4,825 Decreased By ▼ -39.51 (-0.81%)
BR30 25,060 Decreased By ▼ -492.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 44,930 Decreased By ▼ -376.93 (-0.83%)
KSE30 18,375 Decreased By ▼ -128.29 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

'Pay with a glance': Russia's Sberbank rolling out face-recognition payments

  • Sberbank is partnering with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow and Krasnodar to the service by June, the two companies said on Thursday. A pilot programme is already running in ten shops.
  • As banking margins shrink, Russia's largest lender is expanding in areas ranging from food delivery and taxi services to cloud computing and cyber security.
Reuters 22 Apr 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's biggest bank hopes shoppers will sign up for a facial recognition service that will let them pay for their groceries with just a glance.

Sberbank is partnering with supermarket chain Magnit and plans to connect 100 stores in Moscow and Krasnodar to the service by June, the two companies said on Thursday. A pilot programme is already running in ten shops.

As banking margins shrink, Russia's largest lender is expanding in areas ranging from food delivery and taxi services to cloud computing and cyber security.

Sberbank CEO German Gref told the RBC daily on Thursday that the "mind-boggling services" made possible by sharing biometric data would convince people to let companies access their personal data.

Eduard Iryshkov, director of Magnit's retail technologies department, said facial recognition payments would take just three seconds, compared to 34 seconds when paying with cash and 15 seconds when using a payment card.

The Moscow metro is launching a similar service this year, Face Pay, in an effort to quicken the flow of people. Those plans have stirred privacy and data concerns from rights activists.

Sarkis Darbinyan, head of the legal department at Roskomsvoboda, a group dedicated to protecting digital rights and freedom of information, said customers may be wary of using biometric data for payments.

"People are afraid, and not for nothing, that there might be errors in the use of facial recognition," he told Reuters.

Sberbank customers must activate facial recognition for their account and choose the 'pay with a glance' option at checkout to access the service.

"I'm certain that this is only the beginning and that, in the future, this payment option will become more popular than paying by card or cash," said Dmitry Malykh, director of Sberbank's acquiring division.

Sberbank RBC facial recognition service face recognition payments Face Pay

'Pay with a glance': Russia's Sberbank rolling out face-recognition payments

India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters