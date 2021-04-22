Soomro chairs progress review meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mohammed Mian Soomro on Wednesday chaired weekly privatisation progress review meeting and discussed different matters related privitization of different entities.

Federal Secretary Privatisation Hasan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Privatisation Khaqan Babar and other senior officers of the Ministry and Privatisation Commission attended the meeting.

The minister was briefed about the matters relating to progress on the transactions of various entities included in the active privatisation list.

The impediments being faced were discussed thoroughly to clear them.

The progress made in the privatisation of National Power Parks Management Company Ltd. (NPPMCL) Nandipur and Guddu Power Plants, Heavy Electrical Complex, Services International Hotel, Jinnah convention Center, Pakistan Steel Mills, SME Bank, House Building Finance Corporation (HBFCL), First Women Bank was presented in detail.

The issues of shares divestment of OGDCL, PPL and Mari Petroleum was also reviewed.

Mohammed Mian Soomro stated that co-ordination with and cooperation of all the concerned ministries, divisions and other stake holders was very important for successful timely completion of transactions of PSEs, therefore, regular inter-ministerial meetings must continue. .

The minister urged the officers/ officials to make all out efforts to resolve the related issues so the targets could be achieved in stipulated time and also in an efficient and effective manner.