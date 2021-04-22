ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
Pakistan

Rain is expected in KP, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir & GB

  • Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
PPI 22 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Thursday, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Friday

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, central and lower Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall(mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 66, Pattan 13, Kalam 05, Malam Jabba 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (A/P 15, City 14), Garhi Dupatta 11, Rawalakot 01, Punjab: Chakwal 05, Hafizabad, R Y Khan, Narowal, Murree 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore, Chillas and Bagrote 01. Yesterday's Highest maximum Temperatures (°C): Turbat 42, Mirpurkhas 41, Chhor 40 and Dadu 39.

