Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
European equities climb at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors drew strength from rebounding shares in Asia and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won almost 0.6 percent to 15,281.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent to 6,250.71.

