European equities climb at open

LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors drew strength from rebounding shares in Asia and on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won almost 0.6 percent to 15,281.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent to 6,250.71.