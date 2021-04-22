Markets
European equities climb at open
- London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.
22 Apr 2021
LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors drew strength from rebounding shares in Asia and on Wall Street.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won almost 0.6 percent to 15,281.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent to 6,250.71.
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
European equities climb at open
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments