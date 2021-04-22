Markets
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade on Thursday.
Updated 22 Apr 2021
Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, rebounding from two straight sessions of losses, as Wall Street and global stocks ended higher overnight.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5%, a 8.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% on Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% in early trade on Thursday.
India reports world's highest rise in COVID-19 cases
Australia shares set to open higher, NZ gains
NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14
Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive
India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases
US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president
Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports
Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report
London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers
US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift
Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial
Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget
Read more stories
Comments