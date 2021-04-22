ANL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.28%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.06%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.61%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
MLCF 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.24%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 173.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.42%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,857 Decreased By ▼ -7.82 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,363 Decreased By ▼ -189.05 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,196 Decreased By ▼ -110.47 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,496 Decreased By ▼ -7.69 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel strikes Syria after 'missile' targets southern Israel: army

  • "A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," the Israeli Defence Force tweeted.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military struck multiple Syrian targets after a missile targeted southern Israel, the army said early Thursday.

"A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," the Israeli Defence Force tweeted. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria."

Syria missiles Israeli military Israeli Defence Force

Israel strikes Syria after 'missile' targets southern Israel: army

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters