World
Israel strikes Syria after 'missile' targets southern Israel: army
- "A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," the Israeli Defence Force tweeted.
22 Apr 2021
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military struck multiple Syrian targets after a missile targeted southern Israel, the army said early Thursday.
"A surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel's southern Negev," the Israeli Defence Force tweeted. "In response, we struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria."
