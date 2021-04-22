ANL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.45%)
AVN 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.19%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.06%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
JSCL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.74%)
KEL 3.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
MLCF 43.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.24%)
PAEL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.12%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.17%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.94%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -6.79 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,356 Decreased By ▼ -195.57 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,216 Decreased By ▼ -90.97 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,505 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

  • The dollar fetched 108.08 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.07 yen in New York late Wednesday.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street where recovery hopes supported market sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.34 percent, or 381.75 points, at 28,890.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 1.18 percent, or 22.29 points, to 1,910.47.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains following US rallies," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

Wall Street investors were encouraged by "hopes for economic recovery as the vaccination process makes steady progress", Kanayama said in a commentary.

An expected further tightening of coronavirus restrictions as cases spike in Tokyo and several Japanese regions could generate worries over economic recovery, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 108.08 yen in early Asian trade, against 108.07 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo, Toshiba climbed 3.60 percent to 4,365 yen after reports said US private equity fund Bain Capital is considering acquiring its shares after the Japanese conglomerate said another fund, CVC, would await guidance on its buyout proposal.

Sony was up 0.48 percent at 11,630 yen after a report said Disney has reached an agreement to broadcast and stream films from Sony Pictures after they run on Netflix, gaining access to future instalments of franchises such as "Spider-Man".

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 percent at 34,137.31.

Coronavirus Nikkei Toshiyuki Kanayama Monex Topix index Tokyo stocks open

Tokyo stocks open higher, extending US rallies

NATO leaders to meet for Brussels summit June 14

Sindh reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since January after 885 test positive

India posts global record of 315,000 daily Covid cases

US VP Harris to discuss migration surge with Guatemalan president

Biden to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide: reports

Biden to end Trump-era California emissions battle: report

London trails Europe on green bonds: lawmakers

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters