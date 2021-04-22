ANL 33.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
ASL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.28%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
BOP 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.64%)
BYCO 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 117.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.19%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.12%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
HASCOL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
JSCL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.61%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.22%)
PAEL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.79%)
PIBTL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
PPL 83.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
PTC 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.86%)
SNGP 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.73%)
TRG 172.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 31.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.32%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -8.12 (-0.17%)
BR30 25,342 Decreased By ▼ -209.48 (-0.82%)
KSE100 45,211 Decreased By ▼ -95.25 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
World

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports

  Police arrested him at Sparanise, near the southern city of Naples, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, the AGI and ANSA news agencies reported.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

ROME: Italian police have arrested a man suspected of supplying a weapon to the attacker who killed 86 people in a 2016 truck assault in the southern French city of Nice, media reported Wednesday.

The man, identified only as Endri E, is a 28-year-old Albanian suspected of having supplied a gun to Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, the Tunisian who carried out the attack on July 14 -- France's Bastille Day national holiday.

Police arrested him at Sparanise, near the southern city of Naples, acting on a European arrest warrant issued by France, the AGI and ANSA news agencies reported.

The arrest comes after the Paris appeal court in March ordered eight people to stand trial for their alleged role in the 2016 attack.

Bouhlel himself was shot dead at the wheel of the lorry he had used to kill people as they celebrated the holiday on Nice's waterfront. More than 400 people were injured in the attack.

