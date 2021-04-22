ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
AVN 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.21%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.65%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
MLCF 44.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.17%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 174.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.61%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (0.32%)
BR30 25,513 Decreased By ▼ -38.57 (-0.15%)
KSE100 45,422 Increased By ▲ 115.4 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,588 Increased By ▲ 84.82 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
US police under scrutiny after new fatal shooting of Black suspect

  • He said they had yet to analyze footage from body cameras worn by the police officers involved.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: An African-American father of 10 was shot dead by police during an investigation in North Carolina on Wednesday, local authorities said amid a surge in concern over law enforcement shootings.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said one of his deputies fatally shot Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City near the Atlantic coast while a warrant against Brown was being exercised.

"It's been a tragic day," Wooten told reporters.

According to local television channel WAVY, citing witnesses, Brown was shot while attempting to flee police in his car.

Brown was 40 and the father of 10, the station said.

Wooten pledged transparency in the investigation.

He said they had yet to analyze footage from body cameras worn by the police officers involved.

He said the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation would handle the case.

It came a day after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder for killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death last year spurred outrage across the country.

Less than an hour before that verdict came in, police in Ohio fatally shot a Black teenager who appeared to be lunging at another person with a knife.

The high number of African-Americans killed by police has sparked calls for broad reforms in policing.

