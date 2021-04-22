ANL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
AVN 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
DGKC 119.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.98%)
EPCL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
FCCL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
FFBL 27.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
JSCL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.89%)
KAPCO 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.48%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 44.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
PPL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PRL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.17%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.47%)
SNGP 40.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
TRG 173.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
UNITY 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.23%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 15.08 (0.31%)
BR30 25,509 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.17%)
KSE100 45,444 Increased By ▲ 137.69 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,602 Increased By ▲ 98.2 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,698
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
778,238
585724hr
Sindh
275,081
Punjab
279,437
Balochistan
21,242
Islamabad
71,533
KPK
109,704
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European and US stocks rebound, Nikkei tumbles on Covid-19 surge

  • England's Manchester United saw its New York stock price rise two percent after having tumbled by six percent on Tuesday.
AFP 22 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: European and US stocks staged a rebound Wednesday after two days of losses, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled on a worsening Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wall Street, most sectors advanced after a two-day retreat sparked partly by valuation fears. But investors took the drop as a cue to buy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.9 percent to 34,137.31.

"The mood is very positive and it's a good sign," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP. "It seems the market has finished with that small technical adjustment over the past few days."

London, Paris and Frankfurt all pushed higher earlier in the day.

"European markets are in recovery mode today, with stocks turning upward to regain lost ground after sharp declines yesterday," said analyst Joshua Mahony at trading firm IG.

"Markets are caught between optimism over vaccination progress at home and the fact that global efforts to combat the pandemic remain reliant upon economic restrictions until vaccines are widespread."

Japan's Nikkei slumped two percent after the port city of Osaka -- where hospital beds for seriously ill coronavirus patients have run out -- asked the central government to impose a state of emergency.

Infections there are rising just three months before the country hosts the virus-delayed Olympics, and Tokyo and several other areas are expected to follow in Osaka's footsteps.

Tokyo Olympics organizers said they may put off an announcement on how many fans can attend the Games until May or June in light of the virus situation.

Organizers have already barred overseas fans from the pandemic-delayed event, and were expected to announce an upper limit on domestic spectators sometime this month.

But Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said they are now only likely to "decide a direction" in April, and the decision could come as late as June -- possibly just a month before the Games open on July 23.

Super League implosion

Meanwhile, the focus was also on the implosion of the European Super League (ESL) project after all six English clubs involved withdrew, following a furious backlash from fans and football authorities.

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus then announced Wednesday that they were pulling out, dealing a fatal blow to the ESL and whittling the original "Dirty Dozen" down to just Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shares in publicly-listed Italian side Juventus plunged Wednesday by more than 13 percent in Milan.

England's Manchester United saw its New York stock price rise two percent after having tumbled by six percent on Tuesday.

Among other individual companies, Netflix dropped 7.4 percent despite blowout earnings, as it projected lower-than-expected new subscribers.

Netflix executives said the slowing membership growth points to "big Covid-19 pull forward in 2020" and limitations to its programing due to pandemic-related production delays.

US stocks paris Nikkei Dow Jones Industrial Average Peter Cardillo Seiko Hashimoto European Cup European bonds t Joshua Mahony

European and US stocks rebound, Nikkei tumbles on Covid-19 surge

US gives Iran 'examples' of sanctions it's ready to lift

Minneapolis police face probe after Chauvin trial

Tarin takes inputs ahead of Budget

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters