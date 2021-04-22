ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Tunisian president seeks joint action against Islamophobia

APP 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: President of Tunisia Kais Saied has sent a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in response to his earlier letter seeking a joint action by the Muslim world to counter Islamophobia.

Tunisian Ambassador Borhene El Kamel handed over the letter to the prime minister as he paid a call on him here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed letters to the leaders of the Muslim Ummah highlighting the scourge of Islamophobia and the need for Muslim world to take it up in unison with the rest of the world.

The letter had highlighted the need for urgent efforts to confront campaigns targeting Muslims and that Muslim Ummah should further strengthen channels of dialogue and coexistence between different religions.

During the meeting, the matters relating to bilateral relations between Pakistan and Tunisia and the international issues were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan greatly valued its relationship with Tunisia, anchored in common faith, history and culture.

islamophobia Imran Khan Kais Saied Borhene El Kamel Muslim Ummah

