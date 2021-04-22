ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

National Covid-19 positivity rate jumps to 11.63pc

Abdul Rasheed Azad 22 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Covid-19 posititivity, Wednesday, jumped to 11.63 percent as the country recorded 5,499 new coronavirus cases by carrying out 47,301 tests and also reported 148 coronavirus deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) following the emergence of 5,499 new Covid-19 cases the national tally has jumped to 772,381 since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Covid-19 death tally after report of 148 latest Covid-19 deaths has reached to 16,600 since the pandemic outbreak. The country also recorded 5,488 coronavirus recoveries which took the nationwide recoveries to 672,619.

At present the active Covid-19 cases across Pakistan are 83,162.

Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) remained most affected Covid-19 regions as Punjab reported 2,969 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths, and KPK reported 1,153 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths.

The Islamabad Capital Territory reported 375 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported 132 cases and four deaths, while Gilgit -Baltistan (G-B) reported 13 new cases and no death. Sindh reported 730 cases and three deaths, while Balochistan recorded 117 new coronavirus cases and no death was reported in the province.

Punjab with 276,535 coronavirus cases is on top, followed by Sindh with 274,196 cases, KPK with 108,462 cases, ICT with 70,984 cases, Balochistan with 21,127 cases, AJK with 15,873 cases, and G-B with 5,204 cases is on the bottom of the list.

Punjab recorded over 100 deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday and taking the provincial death toll to 7,664 Covid-19, Sindh with 4,559 deaths is second, KPK with 2,953 deaths is third, ICT with 649 deaths is ranked fourth, AJK with 446 deaths ranked fifth, Balochsitan with 225 deaths is ranked sixth, and G-B with 104 deaths is on the bottom of the list.

