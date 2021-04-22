Apple adds podcast subscriptions

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple is adding a subscription option to its pioneering podcasting service, evidently moving to fend off fast-growing rival Spotify.

Beginning in May, podcast fans around the world will be able to sign up for subscriptions for perks such as ad-free listening or exclusive content from creators, the tech giant said during a streamed media event Tuesday.

“Now, you can help your favorite podcasters build their business and fuel their creativity,” Apple chief Tim Cook said during a presentation from the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.

The subscription feature comes with an overhaul of the Apple Podcast platform that lays credit to kicking off the trend with its launch 15 years ago.