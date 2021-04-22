Pakistan’s response to US troops withdrawal

Pakistan has rightly emphasized that the foreign forces’ exit from Afghanistan should coincide with the progress in the peace process.

Pakistan’s response to US troop pullout is based on a key historic fact: the US abruptly abandoned Afghanistan following the Soviet withdrawal from this landlocked country in the latter half of the 1980s. The Soviet-backed Afghan government could not survive beyond 1992. The US, therefore, is required to make serious efforts towards development and greater peace in Afghanistan. It must not repeat the mistake again. 78-year-old US President Joe Biden is expected to take the right decisions based on historical facts to prove that his know-how about Afghanistan is alive and well and growing stronger daily.

Hamid Ghilzai (Peshawar)

