ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Significant legal reform for businesses

Barrister Haris Azmat 22 Apr 2021

“Time is Money” is a phrase well known to the business world. It first originated in an essay titled “Advice to Young Tradesman” by Benjamin Franklin in 1748. So, if time is not spent wisely and if time is wasted, then all the opportunities to make money are lost.

Well, I have both bad and good news to share in this article. As a personal choice I always prefer the bad news first before sharing the good news. Maybe because I always like a happy end to a story.

The bad news which almost anyone who has remotely dealt with our legal system is already aware, that our legal system is broken. For most businesses especially smaller ones, any litigation pertaining to enforcement of contracts is a doomsday scenario because the resolution in an ordinary civil court in Pakistan is going to take years if not generations. The agony is worse when financial interests are involved. Entrepreneurs cannot afford time-consuming litigation while the cash flow is disrupted. It is because of the lethargic legal process that most businesses are terrified to legally fight for their just rights and rightly so. Being a commercial lawyer for the past 15 years my standard advice to clients is: “Only file a case if you have no other option left”. Commercial contracts in Pakistan have become by and large unenforceable. If you have lent money or goods and the other person breaches the contract, you can just forget about getting it back or at least through the formal legal system in a span of time that is worth pursuing the excruciatingly slow legal process. Arbitration as an alternative has also failed as it does not free you from the dysfunctional system. One can go on and on about our legal system and the lack of meaningful reforms by successive governments but let’s hear the good news now.

The government of Punjab on 13th April 2021 promulgated a new law especially for businesses called the “Punjab Commercial Courts Ordinance, 2021”. This law is a brainchild of a committee headed by Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Jawad Hassan of the Honourable Lahore High Court. Both lordships understand the plight of the commercial world better than anyone in the country. The issue of commercial litigation being spearheaded by such leading and dynamic legal and judicial minds gives one a lot of hope for the future. The law could not have been drafted any better as it takes care of all the procedural and substantial issues arising in commercial litigation.

The main purpose of this law is expeditious disposal of claims arising from commercial transactions. As a result of the Ordinance, specialized commercial courts will be set up across Punjab which will exclusively deal with commercial disputes between companies, firms and individuals. The law mandates the commercial courts to decide all disputes within 180 days. The law specifically prohibits granting adjournments for more than seven days and where applicable necessary costs will also be imposed if a party is delaying the proceedings. After the filing of the case, the Defendant only has 30 days to file a reply in the shape of ‘leave to defend’ and only if he raises substantial questions of law and fact, the case will go in evidence otherwise the matter will be decided there and then on the basis of available record. The court will also have the power on its own motion to summon any record maintained by the public authorities. Also keeping in view the changing times, e-filing is also permitted for all submissions. These are all revolutionary steps in the quick dispensation of justice which will go a long way in regaining the trust of the business world in our judicial system.

Justice Jawad Hassan in a recent case concerning an international food chain has most aptly held that “it is the duty of the courts in Pakistan to see the rights of the parties and to protect their interest in order to build confidence of investors in Pakistan.” So the happy ending is that in the World Bank’s Report on Doing Business, for the first time, Pakistan has reached the 108th spot in overall ranking in Contract Enforcement Indicator, on which it was holding 156th position previously. So it not all gloom and doom. If the new law is implemented properly, it is going to accrue far-reaching benefits for the economy of Pakistan as whole.

(The writer is a commercial lawyer and partner at Kilam Law. He can be reached at [email protected])

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

opportunities Jawad Hassan Shahid Karim Benjamin Franklin

Barrister Haris Azmat

Significant legal reform for businesses

At least four killed, 13 injured in Quetta hotel blast

Azhar briefed about circular debt, other issues

UK pledges support on FATF

Justice Isa tells SC: ‘Answering questions will be effectively endorsing a patent illegality...’

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further

Concessions from China: Economic team quizzed by WB over lack of progress

Three key UN bodies: Pakistan secures membership

China warns of further damage to ties: Australia cancels Belt and Road deals

Oman to suspend travel from Pakistan

Covid-19: govt raises red flag

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.