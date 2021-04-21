Farmers to be provided relief through division of KP in different zones: PM

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said under the new agricultural policy, farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be provided relief through division of the province in different zones, besides introducing new varieties of fruit, crops and seeds.

He was presiding over a review meeting about the cultivation of olive and saffron in the KP province.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Environment Minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq and senior officers of relevant departments were in attendance.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also attended the meeting via video-link.

The prime minister was told that the cultivation of olive would not only help end its import, but the country would also be able to export it after meeting domestic requirements.

Imran Khan was also presented a comprehensive plan about the cultivation of saffron, which would benefit farmers in the province.

He was also apprised of the “Fruit for All” project under which fruit trees would be planted along the roads and highways.