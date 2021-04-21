ANL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.64%)
ASC 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.76%)
ASL 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.63%)
AVN 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
DGKC 120.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.84%)
EPCL 53.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.99%)
FCCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
FFBL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.54%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
HUBC 77.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.01%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.68%)
KAPCO 39.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.49%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.01%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
PPL 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
PTC 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.17%)
TRG 173.00 Increased By ▲ 7.99 (4.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.36%)
BR100 4,865 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-0.14%)
BR30 25,552 Decreased By ▼ -33.9 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,307 Decreased By ▼ -93.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,503 Decreased By ▼ -29.44 (-0.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,600
14824hr
Pakistan Cases
772,381
549924hr
Sindh
274,196
Punjab
276,535
Balochistan
21,127
Islamabad
70,984
KPK
108,462
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

S.Africa's Zuma dropped by lawyers ahead of graft trial

  • Local media reported that Zuma's senior counsel Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane had also withdrawn his services to the ex-leader.
AFP 21 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: One of the main lawyers representing South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, resigned on Wednesday, weeks before the start of Zuma's long-awaited corruption trial, legal documents showed.

Zuma's defence lawyer Eric Mabuza and his team of attorneys filed a notice of withdrawal to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday without giving any reasons.

"Be pleased to take notice that Mabuza Attorneys hereby withdraw as the attorneys of record for accused no.1," said the court papers, referring to Zuma.

Local media reported that Zuma's senior counsel Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane had also withdrawn his services to the ex-leader.

Sikhakhane, contacted by AFP, was not immediately available for comment.

The withdrawal leaves Zuma with less than a month to find new legal representatives before the trial -- scheduled to start on May 17 -- raising concern of further delays to court proceedings that have been pushed back for decades.

Zuma is facing 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of military equipment from five European arms companies when he was deputy president.

Prosecutors allege he took bribes from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales, which also faces corruption and money-laundering charges over the arms deal.

Both parties have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Mabuza took on the task of defending the embattled former leader in April 2020.

His sudden departure marks the second legal blow dealt to Zuma in just over a week.

Last Tuesday, the supreme court of appeal dismissed Zuma's bid to overturn a high court ruling that said South African taxpayers should not have to cover the ex-president's legal fees.

The appellant court ordered Zuma to pay back an estimated $2 million in lawyers' charges that he accumulated over the years.

Zuma, 79, was forced to step down in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress after nine years in power.

He is separately accused of enabling runaway looting of state assets during his tenure.

Jacob Zuma graft trial

S.Africa's Zuma dropped by lawyers ahead of graft trial

Govt will have to shut down major cities if current COVID-19 wave continues, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan gets elected to three key UN bodies

PM inaugurates Jalozai Housing scheme in Nowshera

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumps to 11.62% as third wave intensifies

India records more than 2,000 Covid deaths in 24 hours

Millions of Americans are jobless, yet firms struggle to hire

China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit

Arab League, UN, EU and AU demand foreign forces leave Libya

Biden calls on US 'to unite as Americans' and avoid violence

EU agency says clot 'very rare' J&J vaccine side effect

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters