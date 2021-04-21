298 new corona positive cases reported in district

RAWALPINDI: As many as 13 COVID-19 patients have died while 298 new positive cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by District Health Authority here Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of District Corona Management cell, Dr Jawad Khalid with an addition of 298 more COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of totals has reached 22,583 including 20,831 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1752 from other districts.

He informed that 19,494 having positive results were discharged after recovery so far while 4081 including 2653 were quarantined at homes and 2028 in isolation.

"Presently 227 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 41 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,27 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,130 in Institute of Urology, 24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Hearts international hospital and 2 in district headquarter hospital ", he added.

Dr Jawad apprised that patients reported during the last 24 hours,70 belonged to Rawal Town,80 Potohar town,60 Rawalpindi Cantt,12 Gujar khan,23 Taxila,13 Kahuta,11 Murree,12 Kalar Syeda,4 Kotli sattian, 4 Islamabad,3 Attock and one each from Chakwal, Haripur, Jhelum, KPK, Sargodha, KPK and AJK. The patients died during the last 24 hours 9 have their birthplace to Rawalpindi and 4 other districts.