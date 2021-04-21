European equities ahead at open

LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Wednesday, as dealers shrugged off virus-fuelled losses in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,976.71 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 percent to 15,153.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.6 percent to 6,200.28.