Markets
European equities ahead at open
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.2 percent to 15,153.08 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.6 percent to 6,200.28.
21 Apr 2021
LONDON: European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Wednesday, as dealers shrugged off virus-fuelled losses in Asia.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 6,976.71 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.
