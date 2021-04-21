World
European Parliament, EU member states agree target to cut CO2: statement
- The European Climate Law enshrines the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050.
21 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Parliament and EU member states have agreed a target to cut carbon emissions by "at least" 55 percent by 2030, the EU Commission said in a statement released early Wednesday.
"The European Climate Law enshrines the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050 and the intermediate target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels," read the statement.
