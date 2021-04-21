ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
US Jury holds former policeman Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd

  • The 12-member jury found 45-year-old Chauvin guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter
  • After the judgment, celebratory scenes were witnessed as people cheered, and some wept tears of relief
Fahad Zulfikar 21 Apr 2021

(Karachi) A United States jury has found a white former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, guilty of murdering African-American George Floyd last year, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the 12-member jury found 45-year-old Chauvin guilty on three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. The trial lasted three weeks.

As the verdict in the most-watched trial was announced, a huge crowd gathered outside the heavily guarded downtown Minneapolis courtroom. After the judgment, celebratory scenes were witnessed as people cheered, and some wept tears of relief.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder while sentencing will be announced at a later date.

The 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police force was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for more than nine minutes as he lay face down and handcuffed on the ground saying repeatedly “I can’t breathe.”

The 46-year-old Floyd’s death during his May 25, 2020 arrest for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family right after the verdict. Biden said, "At least now there is some justice".

"We're gonna get a lot more done. This is going to be a first shot at dealing with genuine systemic racism," the president said. Biden added, "Systemic racism is a stain on the whole nation's soul."

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris urged lawmakers to pass the George Floyd bill aimed at reforming policing in the US. "This bill is part of George Floyd's legacy. This work is long overdue," she said.

