NICVD sets up its 31st centre in Malir Cantt

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 31st Centre now at Malir Cantonment, CMB Heath Centre, Karachi to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services. The soft opening ceremony was attended by the executive director of NICVD, Prof Nadeem Qamar and other official of the Institute.

The Centre at Malir Cantonment, is 16 Chest Pain Unit of NICVD in Karachi Metropolitan; Moreover, one Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago, one in Ghotki, one in Jacobabad, one in Umerkot and one in Tando Allahyar, are functional and providing state-of-the-art cardiac care and treatment to patients at their doorstep totally free of cost. From a single solo hospital, NICVD has been transformed into world’s largest healthcare network in short span of 4 years, included; 10 full-fledged hospitals and 21 Chest Pain Units.

On the occasion, Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar termed the establishment of the 31st Centre at Malir Cantonment as another gift for the people of Karachi. Saying this Centre will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021