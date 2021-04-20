Markets
Uganda's coffee exports up 20pc yr/yr March
- The east African country's is Africa's largest coffee exporter and earnings from the crop constitute the second largest source foreign exchange after gold.
- Shipments in March rose to 572,839 60-kg bags compared to exports in the same period 12 months earlier, state-run Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report.
20 Apr 2021
KAMPALA: Uganda's coffee exports surged 20% year-on-year in March, helped by good prices for the beans and favourable weather, the state-run sector regulator said on Tuesday.
The surge was "due to a positive trend in global coffee prices which influenced exporters to offload more coffee," UCDA said, adding favourable weather also helped.
