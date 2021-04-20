ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Markets

Oil hits $68 on Libya force majeure despite pandemic surge

  • Libya declares force majeure on Hariga port.
  • US crude inventories expected to drop by 2.9 million barrels.
  • One year since WTI sank to minus $40.32 on massive glut.
  • Coming up: API oil inventory report, 2030 GMT.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

LONDON: Oil rose to $68 a barrel and hit its highest in a month on Tuesday, supported by disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in US crude inventories, though rising coronavirus cases in Asia limited gains.

Libya declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities, citing a budget dispute. Hariga is scheduled to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April.

Brent crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5%, at $67.40 a barrel by 1335 GMT after hitting its highest since March 18 at $68.08. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $63.55.

"Follow-through buying is pushing prices up further," said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM. "But the immediate upside potential could be limited by the relentless march higher in infection rates."

Prices have recovered from historic lows last year, helped by some demand recovery and huge output cuts by OPEC and allies, together known as OPEC+. A year ago today, WTI sank to minus $40.32 due to a massive glut.

"A year later and this seems like a scene from a different world," said Carsten Fritsch of Commerzbank. OPEC+ cuts are "allowing markets to ignore some of the stumbling blocks at present," he said.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have exceeded 142.16 million and a surge in infections in India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, has dampened optimism for a sustained demand recovery.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Philippines is experiencing a second wave of infections. Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks.

Oil was underpinned by a weak US dollar, which makes oil cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

In focus later will be the American Petroleum Institute's report on US supplies, due at 2030 GMT. US crude stockpiles are expected to drop by 2.9 million barrels.

