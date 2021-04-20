Journalist Absar Alam shot and wounded in Islamabad

Former Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman and seasoned journalist, Absar Alam, was shot and wounded on Tuesday evening when he was taking a walk near his residence in Islamabad.

In a video shared by journalist Asad Ali Toor, Alam can be heard saying that he was shot at while walking outside his home.

“I have been hit in my ribs,” Absar Alam said, adding that he was in high spirits despite the attack. “My message to those who did this is that I am not going to be scared by such tactics,” Alam said in the video.

Federal Minister for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, took notice of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

Soon after the video was shared on social media, condemnation messages pour in from politicians and journalists.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry was quick to condemn the incident in a Twitter message, adding that the police is already investigating the matter.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also lamented the attack saying that “silencing the voice of dissent is cancer that has plagued this country for many years.”

She said Absar Alam was the latest victim of this crime.