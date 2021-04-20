ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Any proposal without UEFA support does not help football, says PSG's Qatari president

  • Paris Saint-Germain holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning.
  • "As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans - I believe we shouldn't forget this.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

PARIS: The Qatari president of French soccer club Paris St Germain - a high-profile absentee from the 12-team breakaway Super League - said any proposal without UEFA's support would not help football.

Major French and German clubs - such as last year's Champions League winner Bayern Munich and PSG - are not among the 12 teams in the breakaway Super League, which is comprised of top teams from England, Spain and Italy.

"Paris Saint-Germain holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning," PSG's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement on Tuesday after he was re-elected to the executive committee of European soccer's governing body UEFA.

"As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans - I believe we shouldn't forget this.

"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest."

PSG's Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino had told a separate news conference in the French capital on Tuesday that more time was needed to see how the situation unfolded regarding the Super League, before he could give a clear answer on it.

The breakaway league so far includes six Premier League clubs -- Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Also signed up are Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid from La Liga and Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan from Serie A.

