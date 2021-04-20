ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FM arrives in Iran to hold talks with leadership

  • The two Foreign Ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.
APP 20 Apr 2021

TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived here in Iran's capital on a three-day official visit on Tuesday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif.

Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Syed Rasool Moosavi, Pakistan's ambassador in Tehran, Raheem Hayat Qureshi and senior officials received him.

During the visit, the foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Zarif. He will call on President Dr. Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. He will also visit the city of Mashhad.

During the delegation-level talks, the two Foreign Ministers will review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

In a video statement prior his departure from United Arab Emirates to Iran on Tuesday, the foreign minister said important regional matters would come under discussion during the visit to Tehran.

Qureshi mentioned that Iran being a neighbour of Afghanistan was an important country for Pakistan in view of pursuing the efforts towards peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He thanked the Supreme Leadership of Iran for supporting Pakistan on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and for taking a clear stance in this regard.

He termed Iran not only Pakistan’s neighbour, but a “tested friend” and expressed desire to strengthen ties in all areas.

Qureshi said the meetings with Iranian leadership would also focus on strengthening bilateral relationship.

The foreign minister mentioned that Iran had appreciated Pakistan’s proposal for establishing border markets and added that the matter would also be discussed.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Javad Zarif

