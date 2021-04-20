ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Real's Zidane tight-lipped on Super League question

  • "I'm here for the game. Everyone has their opinion but I'm not here to talk about that. I'll talk about the game tomorrow, the league, the Champions League - the rest isn't my job.
  • "You can say I'm sitting on the fence, and that's fine. Because what I like doing is coach, that's it."
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has said he will not comment on the proposed new European Super League, spearheaded by club president Florentino Perez.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's trip to Cadiz in La Liga, Zidane batted away questions about the breakaway - despite the club being one of the 12 founding members for the competition.

"That's a question for one person, the president," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm here for the game. Everyone has their opinion but I'm not here to talk about that. I'll talk about the game tomorrow, the league, the Champions League - the rest isn't my job.

"You can say I'm sitting on the fence, and that's fine. Because what I like doing is coach, that's it."

The Frenchman also said the dressing room had not been talking about any proposed UEFA sanctions, such as elimination from this season's Champions League, as punishment.

"We don't talk about that kind of stuff in the changing room. We're just focused on the next game," he added.

A disappointing goalless draw with Getafe at the weekend means Real's hopes of retaining La Liga are no longer in their own hands - they sit three points behind table toppers Atletico Madrid.

However, Zidane insisted they will not throw in the towel on the season.

"It's been a season of eight months and all sorts have happened," he said.

"There's been talk of me being fired, the players not being worth anything, and that's never the case. The important thing is that we're in the mix, we're competing and that's what we like."

Zidane did confirm that defenders Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal will travel with the squad. However, Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos and Federico Valverde all remain absent.

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane Champions League Super League European Super League

Real's Zidane tight-lipped on Super League question

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's chief Saad Hussain Rizvi released from jail

PM Khan shares 2020 letter urging Muslim states to counter Islamophobia collectively

FM Qureshi leaves for Iran after winding up three-day UAE visit

UAE extends $ 2bn loan repayment period for Pakistan

Expulsion of French envoy: Govt summons NA session today

UK unemployment dips to 4.9%: official data

Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

CO2 emissions set to surge, IEA warns

EU to rule on J&J shot safety as raging virus wave grips India

J&J Covid vaccine manufacturing halted at plant that ruined doses

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters