Business & Finance
WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies
- WeWork is the latest in a string of popular companies to announce plans to incorporate cryptocurrencies in their businesses.
- Visa Inc said last month it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency while PayPal Holdings Inc launched a crypto checkout service on March 30.
20 Apr 2021
Office-sharing startup WeWork said on Tuesday it would begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies and partner with Coinbase Global Inc and paymemt app Bitpay for transactions in cryptocurrencies.
The company is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, which retains majority control of the startup.
