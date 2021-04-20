ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
CPEC capitalizes on Pakistan's ideal location at crossroads of regional markets: Ambassador Haque

  • A prosperous future for humanity in today's world could only be built through dialogue, solidarity and mutually beneficial cooperation.
APP 20 Apr 2021

HAINAN: Pakistan is a proud partner of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) through its flagship programme of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which capitalizes on Pakistan's ideal location at the crossroads of regional markets and the government's policy of geo-economics to act as transit corridor for trade, energy pipelines and tourist flow, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said.

Speaking at the 20th Session of Boao Forum for Asia's inaugural banquet held in China's Hainan province, Ambassador Haque noted that China's BRI offered a new mode of win-win collaboration, partnership and connectivity in a world of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and rising inequalities both within and among the nations.

Ambassador Haque congratulated the forum on its 20th anniversary this year, adding, the 20th session was taking place amidst an unprecedented global health crisis and economic meltdown, which makes cooperation inescapable in an interconnected and interdependent world.

A prosperous future for humanity in today's world could only be built through dialogue, solidarity and mutually beneficial cooperation.

He thanked the government and people of China for the critical medical assistance provided during the Covid outbreak last year as well as the current supply of Chinese vaccines to confront the second spell of the pandemic.

The 20th Session of Boao Forum for Asia opened on 18 April in Boao city of Southern Hainan province of China under the theme of "A world in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation".

Boao Forum is China's premier international platform for dialogue and economic integration in Asia, which traditionally brings together political and corporate leaders and other experts from China and around the world. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year's session was curtailed in its format and scale. Pakistan, which is a founding member, was represented by the Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque.

According to Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the primary task before this year's session is to help Asian countries and the world build consensus on development and restore and reshape growth confidence while ensuring pandemic prevention and carrying forward economic cooperation and regional integration under the Belt and Road Initiative.

