Chinese Ambassador calls on KP Governor

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Peshawar.

During the meeting, the Governor apprised the ambassador about investment opportunities in five extraordinary fields of the province. These fields include olives, honey, fresh and dry fruits, saffron and precious stones.

He said investment in these fields will create vast employment opportunities, eventually resulting in economic growth.

The Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong showed great interest in working in the said five fields for investment. He expressed full support of the embassy for promoting the natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Chinese investment companies.

Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa was also present on the occasion.