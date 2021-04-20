ANL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.78%)
ASL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.63%)
AVN 91.22 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (5.4%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.41%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.56%)
FCCL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 16.16 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (6.67%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.7%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.39%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
PAEL 35.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.61%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.04%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.41%)
TRG 165.01 Increased By ▲ 11.91 (7.78%)
UNITY 32.65 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.53%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.37%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 49.63 (1.03%)
BR30 25,586 Increased By ▲ 447.01 (1.78%)
KSE100 45,400 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 170 (0.93%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
World

Malaysia's Mahathir urges king to lift virus emergency

  • The monarch declared the nationwide emergency in January in a bid to fight the coronavirus as cases spiralled out of control.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad delivered a petition to the national palace Tuesday urging the king to revoke a Covid-19 state of emergency, saying it had transformed the country into a "dictatorship".

The monarch declared the nationwide emergency in January, on the advice of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, in a bid to fight the coronavirus as cases spiralled out of control.

But parliament was also suspended, prompting critics to accuse Muhyiddin of using the virus crisis to cling to power after allies in his crisis-wracked ruling coalition deserted him.

On Tuesday, 95-year-old Mahathir -- who was prime minister until his government collapsed amid infighting about a year ago -- brought a petition with over 39,000 signatures to the national palace in Kuala Lumpur.

The petition, delivered along with other opposition politicians, warned the emergency was damaging the economy, Malaysia's image internationally and democracy.

Before heading to the palace, Mahathir warned in a blog post the emergency was undermining the rule of law, and the country was being ruled by decree.

"The voice of the people in a functioning democracy is via parliament. But it is not open," wrote Mahathir, who was prime minister twice, from 1981 to 2003 and 2018 to 2020.

"The only description we can make of this government is that it is a dictatorship."

He also said the emergency was "about a weak government wanting to stay in power", and not about fighting Covid-19.

Supporters of the state of emergency, which runs until August 1, argue it is needed to channel extra resources to fighting the outbreak.

Muhyiddin, who came to power in March last year without an election following the collapse of Mahathir's government, has vowed to hold national polls once the pandemic is over.

