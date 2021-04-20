ANL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.91%)
Spot gold may slide more into $1,744-$1,758 range

  • The metal could be rising within a narrow channel which suggests a target zone of $1,744-$1,758. The uptrend is expected to resume in the zone.
Reuters 20 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may slide more into a range of $1,744-$1,758 per ounce, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,785.

The metal could be rising within a narrow channel which suggests a target zone of $1,744-$1,758. The uptrend is expected to resume in the zone.

A projection analysis reveals an immediate resistance at $1,772, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,785. Eventually, the metal may break $1,785 and rise towards $1,851, as a double-bottom developing around $1,677 indicates a target of $1,852.

On the daily chart, gold failed to break a resistance at $1,776. It is expected to retreat to $1,752. A further drop is less expected. However, a break below $1,752 could open the way towards $1,723.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

