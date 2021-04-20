ANL 34.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
ASL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.5%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.97%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
HASCOL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.03%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.27%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.45%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 11.40 (7.45%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.96%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55.42 (1.15%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,379 Increased By ▲ 465.79 (1.04%)
KSE30 18,574 Increased By ▲ 211.19 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel party leadership backs Laschet as chancellor candidate

  • After more than six hours of talks, several dozen CDU board members voted 77.5 percent in favour of Laschet.
AFP 20 Apr 2021

BERLIN: The executive board of Angela Merkel's party on Monday firmly backed Armin Laschet to be the conservative bloc's chancellor candidate at upcoming elections, in a bid to draw a line under a bitter battle with challenger Markus Soeder.

After more than six hours of talks, several dozen CDU board members voted 77.5 percent in favour of Laschet, participants told AFP, with Bavarian premier Soeder from the smaller CSU sister party taking 22.5 percent. Soeder had earlier said he would accept the CDU's decision.

Angela Merkel Armin Laschet CDU Laschet Bavarian premier Soeder

Merkel party leadership backs Laschet as chancellor candidate

US calls Russia's plans to block parts of Black Sea 'unprovoked escalation'

US says Russian build-up on Ukraine border is bigger than in 2014

Canada to spend big to 'punch way out of Covid recession'

PM explains why ties with France cannot be severed

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters