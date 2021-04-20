ANL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.2%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.01%)
ASL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
AVN 88.99 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2.82%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DGKC 123.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.39%)
EPCL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.25%)
HASCOL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
JSCL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.02%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.01%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
PAEL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.62%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.46%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
TRG 164.15 Increased By ▲ 11.05 (7.22%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.12%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,877 Increased By ▲ 55 (1.14%)
BR30 25,646 Increased By ▲ 507.32 (2.02%)
KSE100 45,367 Increased By ▲ 453.8 (1.01%)
KSE30 18,566 Increased By ▲ 202.71 (1.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

  • Rashid announced that cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn.
  • He further said the TLP had agreed to call off protests across the country.
Aisha Mahmood 20 Apr 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Tuesday that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today.

This decision was taken after another round of talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the minister said in a video message on his Twitter handle. On Monday, Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and senior officials of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) participated in the negotiations with the proscribed party’s leaders.

Rashid further said the TLP had agreed to call off protests across the country. Cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn, Rashid said. He said he would hold a press conference sometime later today to share details.

The government is currently engaging with the workers of the TLP who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week. The TLP has demanded that the government expel the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's backing of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the release of their party chief Saad Rizvi as well as other workers and the removal of the ban on the party.

Pakistan france protests NA resolution Sheikh Rashid TLP French envoy

