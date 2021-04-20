Govt to present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced on Tuesday that the government will present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today.

This decision was taken after another round of talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the minister said in a video message on his Twitter handle. On Monday, Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and senior officials of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) participated in the negotiations with the proscribed party’s leaders.

Rashid further said the TLP had agreed to call off protests across the country. Cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be withdrawn, Rashid said. He said he would hold a press conference sometime later today to share details.

The government is currently engaging with the workers of the TLP who have been holding anti-France protests for more than a week. The TLP has demanded that the government expel the French ambassador over President Emmanuel Macron's backing of blasphemous sketches of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the release of their party chief Saad Rizvi as well as other workers and the removal of the ban on the party.