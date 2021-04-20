ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Strong global steel demand lifts Asia’s iron ore benchmarks

Reuters 20 Apr 2021

MANILA: Iron ore prices in Asia rose on Monday, buoyed by strong demand for steel products in China and overseas, and as Chinese steel mills continued to ramp up output despite the government’s scrutiny of their compliance with stricter anti-pollution rules.

The most-traded September iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning trade 1.7% higher at 1,069 yuan ($163.83) a tonne, rising for a third consecutive session.

The steelmaking raw material’s front-month May contract on the Singapore Exchange climbed 1.4% to $174.65 a tonne by 0335 GMT, up for a fourth straight session. “Booming steel production continues to support the iron ore market,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Spot iron ore prices rose in China last week, with the benchmark 62% Fe grade at $176.50 a tonne on Friday, the highest since March 4, while the less-pollutive 65% Fe soared above $200, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

“Increased scrutiny on emissions is forcing steel mills to use higher-grade iron ore, which is well compensated by strong steel margins,” ANZ analysts said.

The robust steel demand in China, the world’s top producer and exporter of the construction and manufacturing material, is underpinned by rising home prices and increased excavator sales, they said.

That coincides with China’s rising steel exports as economic activity picked up elsewhere. Global steel demand will rise by 5.8% this year as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Steel Association said last week, though it painted a cautious outlook for 2022 as the impact of stimulus spending diminishes.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1%, while hot-rolled coil slipped 0.3%. Still, Shanghai’s most-traded steel contracts are among this year’s top gainers in China’s ferrous metals complex.

Shanghai stainless steel advanced 0.3%. Dalian coking coal gained 0.3% while coke jumped 0.6%.

ANZ analysts SteelHome consultancy data SteelHome consultancy data Singapore Exchange Singapore Exchange China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange Strong global steel Asia’s iron ore benchmarks Iron ore prices in Asia Iron ore prices in Asia

Strong global steel demand lifts Asia’s iron ore benchmarks

Third round of talks with TLP under way

EU agrees to new plan for bolstering Indo-Pacific ties

Cabinet to meet today

Govt reopens talks with TLP; 11 cops released

SECP to start concept of 'direct listing' of cos

Russian traders meet PM

Tarin gets briefing from PBS

Jul-Mar FDI plunges 35pc YoY

First Chinese industry lays foundation in Rashakai SEZ

NAB decides to auction off all properties of Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.