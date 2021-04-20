ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.76%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.11%)
ASL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.55%)
AVN 88.76 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.55%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
DGKC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.82%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
HASCOL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.59%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.02%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
PAEL 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.88%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.59%)
PRL 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PTC 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TRG 162.80 Increased By ▲ 9.70 (6.34%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.63%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.55%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By ▲ 54.14 (1.12%)
BR30 25,612 Increased By ▲ 473.77 (1.88%)
KSE100 45,377 Increased By ▲ 463.51 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,572 Increased By ▲ 208.68 (1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Early trade in New York: Dollar slumps to 6-week low

Reuters Updated 20 Apr 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar slumped to a six-week low against other major currencies on Monday as markets sorted out the plunge in US Treasury yields last week after the Federal Reserve reiterated that any spike in inflation is likely to be temporary.

Improved risk sentiment as shown by the rally in global stocks to record highs weighed on the greenback.

Bitcoin stabilized after losses from Sunday, when it plunged as much as 14% to $51,541, which a report attributed to news of a power outage in China.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major currencies, fell 0.5% to 91.159, continuing a downtrend that started on March 31.

The greenback’s weakness was pronounced across the board early on Monday, with the currency hitting multi-week lows against major peers in the G10 group of currencies: the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar and the New Zealand dollar, and the euro.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up slightly on Monday to 1.6082% after sinking last week to 1.5280% from 1.7760% in March.

The euro rose above $1.20 for the first time in more than six weeks, touching a high of $1.2048 before easing off in the morning in New York to $1.2022.

Bitcoin was last at $56,265, flat for the day after plunging on Sunday.

