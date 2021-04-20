ANL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.76%)
ASC 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
ASL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.76%)
AVN 89.30 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.18%)
BOP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
BYCO 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
DGKC 123.76 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.44%)
EPCL 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
FFBL 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
HASCOL 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.24%)
HUBC 78.94 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.37%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.38%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.77%)
KAPCO 39.97 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 46.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.93%)
PAEL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.85%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.83%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.14%)
SNGP 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 164.76 Increased By ▲ 11.66 (7.62%)
UNITY 31.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.51%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.14%)
BR100 4,886 Increased By ▲ 63.7 (1.32%)
BR30 25,693 Increased By ▲ 554.32 (2.21%)
KSE100 45,456 Increased By ▲ 542.12 (1.21%)
KSE30 18,610 Increased By ▲ 246.64 (1.34%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,453
13724hr
Pakistan Cases
766,882
544524hr
Sindh
273,466
Punjab
273,566
Balochistan
21,000
Islamabad
70,609
KPK
107,309
Aussie, kiwi down

Reuters Updated 20 Apr 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars started the week slightly lower on Monday, tracking losses in oil and copper as COVID-19 infections rise globally, and in spite of bullish sentiment in broader Asian equities markets.

The resource-sensitive Australian dollar recovered to stand around flat at $0.7735 at midday, reversing morning losses that pushed the Aussie to $0.7706.

The New Zealand dollar eased 0.12% to $0.7142 before hitting a four-day low of $0.7117. The kiwi is far from its recent $0.7464 high struck in February, and has support around $0.705. It faces resistance at $0.7200.

On Monday, the authorities reopened the Australian-New Zealand border, allowing quarantine-free travel between the countries for the first time in over a year.

Australian yields on 10-year bonds were flat at 1.673%. Across the Tasman, yields on New Zealand 10-year bonds were off 2 basis points at 1.633%.

Oil prices fell on Monday amid mounting concerns that surging numbers of coronavirus infections in India and other countries will lead to stronger measures and hit economic activity, along with demand for commodities such as crude.

“The sell-off in the commodities markets didn’t help the Aussie despite most other markets being stronger today,” said Steven Dooley, APAC currency strategist at Western Union Business Solutions. “There’s just a little hangover from the slightly weaker-than-expected data from China last week,” he added.

