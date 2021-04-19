ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Apr 19, 2021
Tuchel backs Chelsea to make right decisions amid Super League uproar

  • "I know about it since yesterday. I'm here to be in the toughest competitions, that's why I'm at Chelsea," Tuchel told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.
  • "I was clearly not involved and my players were not involved in the decision-making process. My role is to be coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow."
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he trusts the club to make the right decisions for the way forward after they agreed to become one of founding members for the breakaway European Super League.

Chelsea are one of the six Premier League clubs to have committed to a new midweek Super League, a rival tournament to UEFA's Champions League. The move has been widely condemned by players, fans and football authorities.

"I know about it since yesterday. I'm here to be in the toughest competitions, that's why I'm at Chelsea," Tuchel told a news conference ahead of Tuesday's Premier League encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"As you know, I don't get involved in all these subjects around us. I trust my club to make the right decision.

"I was clearly not involved and my players were not involved in the decision-making process. My role is to be coach, to be focused and we have an important game coming up tomorrow."

Tuchel was eager to avoid any distractions within his Chelsea camp as they seek to finish the season on a high.

Chelsea are still in contention to lift the FA Cup and Champions League trophies, while victory against Brighton would provisionally move them up to third in the Premier League.

"There was not too much time to get worried. Clearly I hope not," Tuchel said.

"Everyone wishes for a calm atmosphere and situation to have full focus. Do we have it? Maybe not. But it's clearly our choice if we get influence, read too much about it, get lost in sports politics."

