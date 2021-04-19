ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
TSX flat as investors await earnings

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday after hitting record highs last week, as investors held off from making big bets ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was flat. Rogers Communication , Canadian Pacific Railway and Precision Drilling Corp are among the companies slated to report earnings this week.

Canadian housing starts rose 21.6% in March compared with the previous month, easily beating expectations and hitting a new record, data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Monday.

The energy sector climbed 0.1% as US crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude was unchanged.

The financials sector gained 0.2%. The industrials sector rose 0.1%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,772.8 an ounce.

On the TSX, 100 issues were higher, while 120 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.82 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Mullen Group, which jumped 4.4%, and Westport Fuel Systems , which rose 4.2%.

Boralex fell 3.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Lightspeed POS Inc, down 3.1%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier , Nevada Copper and The Supreme Cannabis .

The TSX posted 21 new 52-week highs and one new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 85 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 27.45 million shares.

