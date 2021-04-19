Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

Former Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, Nasir Khan Durrani, passed away on Monday, his family sources confirmed.

Durrani was battling the coronavirus and had been admitted to Mayo Hospital Lahore. He was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was on a ventilator.

Born on March 17, 1957, he joined the police as Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) in 1982. He was from the 10th Common and a pioneer of Rescue-15.

Durrani was a dynamic and reformist police officer and is credited for reforms in the KP Police. After heading the KP for nearly three and a half years, he also served as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He later resigned from the post in 2018 citing health issues.

During his tenure as IG KP, Durrani introduced a strict accountability policy in the police force, and dismissing around 800 policemen, and awarded other punishments to over 6000 others.

Besides, he established police assistance lines, the police access service, in all the districts, set up six specialized schools, formed a special combat unit of specialized commandoes on the pattern of Special Services Group of the army, reformed the Counter-Terrorism Department, and introduced technology-based investigation like geo-tagging and others.