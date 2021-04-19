ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

  • Durrani was battling the coronavirus and had been admitted to Mayo Hospital Lahore. He was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was on a ventilator.
  • Durrani was known as a dynamic and reformist police officer and is credited for reforming the KP Police.
  • He was a pioneer of Rescue-15, established police assistance lines, formed a special combat unit of specialized commandoes on the pattern of Special Services Group of the army.
BR Web Desk 19 Apr 2021

Former Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, Nasir Khan Durrani, passed away on Monday, his family sources confirmed.

Durrani was battling the coronavirus and had been admitted to Mayo Hospital Lahore. He was being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was on a ventilator.

Born on March 17, 1957, he joined the police as Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) in 1982. He was from the 10th Common and a pioneer of Rescue-15.

Durrani was a dynamic and reformist police officer and is credited for reforms in the KP Police. After heading the KP for nearly three and a half years, he also served as Chairman Punjab Police Reforms Commission in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He later resigned from the post in 2018 citing health issues.

During his tenure as IG KP, Durrani introduced a strict accountability policy in the police force, and dismissing around 800 policemen, and awarded other punishments to over 6000 others.

Besides, he established police assistance lines, the police access service, in all the districts, set up six specialized schools, formed a special combat unit of specialized commandoes on the pattern of Special Services Group of the army, reformed the Counter-Terrorism Department, and introduced technology-based investigation like geo-tagging and others.

Khyber pakhtunkhwa COVID19 IG KPK Nasir Durrani Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP)

Former IG KP Nasir Khan Durrani succumbs to COVID-19

After the initial snub, US formally invites Pakistan to President Biden’s first summit on climate

Government to hold third round of negotiations with banned TLP tonight in an effort to restore normalcy

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters