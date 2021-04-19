Sports
Atletico Madrid confirm participation in Super League, citing pandemic
- The club, who were named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs on Sunday, confirmed this on Monday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying they wish to improve quality of competition throughout the continent.
19 Apr 2021
MADRID: Spanish football club Atletico Madrid have confirmed their participation in a European Super League via a statement on their official website on Monday.
The club, who were named as one of the 12 Founding Clubs on Sunday, confirmed this on Monday citing the COVID-19 pandemic for speeding up the instability in the existing European football economic model, while also saying they wish to improve quality of competition throughout the continent.
