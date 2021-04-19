ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.37%)
ASL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
AVN 86.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.86%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.79%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.53%)
EPCL 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.75%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.78%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.07%)
HASCOL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.5%)
HUBC 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.6%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.57%)
KAPCO 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.92%)
MLCF 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.45%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
PTC 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.93%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.11%)
SNGP 41.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.96%)
TRG 153.10 Decreased By ▼ -12.00 (-7.27%)
UNITY 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.82%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.33%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -52.4 (-1.08%)
BR30 25,139 Decreased By ▼ -561.69 (-2.19%)
KSE100 44,914 Decreased By ▼ -392.06 (-0.87%)
KSE30 18,363 Decreased By ▼ -174.88 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn rises on worry cold could hinder US sowings

  • Corn close to 8-year high hit last week.
  • Concern cold in US may slow corn plantings.
  • Weaker dollar supports grains, soybeans.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

HAMBURG: Chicago corn futures rose more than 1% on Monday, as cold weather in key growing areas in the United States stoked fear plantings could be hindered with land transferred to soybeans.

Soybeans and wheat also rose with the weaker dollar boosting US export prospects.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn had risen 1.5% to $5.94-3/4 a bushel by 1050 GMT, hovering close to eight-year highs of $6.01-1/2 hit on Thursday.

Soybeans rose 0.8% to $14.35 a bushel, wheat rose 0.6% to $6.59 a bushel.

"Corn is being supported today by forecasts of more cold weather in parts of the US Midwest which could slow corn plantings," said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager.

He said that markets had been expecting rapid US corn sowings with questions now being raised about whether the delays would prompt a switch to soybeans.

"But it is still early to talk about serious problems. I think current corn prices are attractive to farmers and if you give farmers only around five days of good weather they can plant a huge area."

US corn continues to look competitive in world markets compared to supplies from rivals Brazil and Ukraine.

In China, corn was trading above wheat prices which could suck in more corn imports to cool the Chinese market, a trader said.

"Wheat is underpinned by the weaker dollar which helps US exports and dryness in the northern US Plains and parts of Canada," Ammermann said. "There is also some background concern about the growing political tension between Russia and Ukraine which could have a dramatic impact on wheat prices."

He noted soybeans were also supported by the weaker dollar, and tight US old crop inventories, while US crushing continued at a brisk rate which, along with any more US exports, could further diminish stocks.

Corn Soybeans Chicago corn futures wheat crop US corn

Corn rises on worry cold could hinder US sowings

PM says some religious, political parties ‘misusing’ Islam, vows campaign to prevent blasphemous acts

FM Qureshi says no meeting scheduled with Indian counterpart in UAE

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

All policemen taken hostage by TLP released: Sheikh Rashid

Mufti Muneeb announces nationwide shutter down strike in TLP support today

EU foreign ministers to meet on Navalny health as tensions with Russia soar

Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province

Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Tarin, PM take stock of economy

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters