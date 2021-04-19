World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 11,437
19 Apr 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,437 to 3,153,699, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 92 to 80,006, the tally showed.
