Prices of essential food items up in Ramazan

PESHAWAR: A manifold increase in prices of essential items was witnessed since the beginning of the month of Ramazan in the retail market.

According to a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, it was revealed that a manifold increase in prices of live chicken / meat, farm eggs, cow / buffalo meat, dates, beverages, flour, sugar, fruits, vegetables, pulses and others.

The buyers complained that the shopkeepers have charged self-imposed prices, which were completely out of their purchasing power.

An unprecedented increase in prices of fresh fruits was witnessed in the local market, which is a staple food and commonly used in the holy month of Ramazan. Bananas are being sold at Rs100-120 per dozen and Rs150 per dozen against the price of Rs60 per dozen before the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan.

Apple is being sold at Rs180 and 200-250 per kilogramme, guava was available at Rs150 per kilogramme against the price of Rs80 per kg in the previous week. Melon is being sold at Rs80 per kilogramme, while watermelon was being sold at Rs60 per kilogramme, orange at Rs150-200 per dozen, strawberry at Rs200 per kilogramme, muskmelon at Rs200-250 per piece.

Live chicken / meat has touched a new peak in the retail market, as being sold at Rs271 per kilogramme against the price of Rs236 per kilogramme, showing an increase of Rs35 per kilogramme, it was witnessed. Similarly, a dozen of farm eggs are being sold at Rs190-200 in the local market.

It was noticed that the butchers are openly defying the official prices and being sold cow and buffalo meat on artificial rates. On a visit to the local market, the buyers complained that the butchers have charged Rs600-650 per kilogramme against the official fixed rate of Rs370 per kilogramme.

Different variety and quality dates are within range of Rs250-300 and Rs400-600 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

Similarly, a noticeable increase in prices of different brands/quality of beverages was witnessed in the local market, as vendors have charged self-imposed prices in the local market. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs130-140 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs110 per litre, while yogurt was available at Rs90-100 and Rs130-140 per kilogramme in the local market.

According to the survey, a 20-KG fine flour bag was being sold at Rs1300-1400 while mixed flour 20KG bag was available at Rs1200-1250 in the local market. Maida (fine flour) was being sold at Rs75-80 per kilogramme in the local market.

Sugar price remained stable in the local market as available at Rs95 per kilogramme against the price of Rs100 per kilogramme in the previous week, while sugar was available at Rs68 per kilogramme in utility stores.

A mixed trend in vegetable prices was witnessed in the local market. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs60 per kilogram against the Rs80 per in the previous week. Onion was available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme. Ginger is being sold at Rs400-450 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs350 per kilogramme in the last week.

Garlic was available within a range of Rs150 per kilogramme in the local market. Green chili is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme. Lemon was being sold at Rs100-120 per kilogramme. Cucumber was being sold at Rs40 per kilogramme.

Lady-finger is being sold at Rs80 per kilogramme against the price of Rs120, bitter gourds {Karela] peas at Rs150 per kilogramme, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, red colored potatoes at Rs50-70 per kilogramme, white-colored potatoes at Rs40 per kilogramme, tori at Rs80 per kilogramme, kado at Rs100 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs50 per kg, cabbage at Rs70 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs40 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs50 per kilogramme, French bean at Rs150-200 per kg,

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side in the retail market.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while tota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme. Prices of cooking oil/ghee were also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white chana available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

