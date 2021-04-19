ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US warns of 'consequences' if Navalny dies as Russia protests called

AFP 19 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Sunday warned Russia of "consequences" if the hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison, as the opposition politician's team called for mass protests across Russia to help save his life.

A day after Navalny's doctors said Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic could die "any minute", US President Joe Biden's national security advisor said Washington had warned the Kremlin that it would be "held accountable by the international community" if he died.

France, Germany and the European Union on Sunday joined a growing international chorus of protest at Navalny's plight, and EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday. Concerns over Navalny's health have mounted against the background of a new spike in tensions between Moscow and the West over a litany of issues, including Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border, interference in US elections and other perceived hostile activities.

Navalny's team on Sunday called for massive protests across Russia on Wednesday evening, just hours after Putin is set to deliver his state of nation address.

"It's to time to act. We are talking not just about Navalny's freedom but his life," Navalny's right-hand man Leonid Volkov said on Facebook.

Volkov said Wednesday's rally could become a decisive battle against "absolute evil" or Russia's last opposition rally for years to come.

There was no immediate reaction from the Kremlin but the Russian ambassador in London, Andrei Kelin, said Navalny "will not be allowed to die in prison." Authorities have ramped up pressure on Navalny's supporters in recent months, detaining more than 10,000 protesters at opposition demonstrations in January and February.

On Friday, Russian prosecutors asked a court to label Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the network of his regional offices as "extremist" organisations, in a move that would outlaw them in Russia and could result in jail time for their members or even supporters.

Navalny was arrested in January on returning to Russia after recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack he says was orchestrated by the Kremlin. The Kremlin denies the allegation.

The Putin critic is serving two and a half years on old embezzlement charges - which he says are politically motivated - in a penal colony in the town of Pokrov around 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow.

Navalny began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands. On Saturday, Navalny's doctors said his health had rapidly deteriorated and demanded prison officials grant them immediate access. "Our patient can die any minute," cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin said, pointing to Navalny's high potassium levels and saying he should be moved to intensive care.

A team of doctors including Navalny's personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva made an new attempt on Sunday to see Navalny but were not allowed in, they said in a video.

Joe Biden protests Alexei Navalny EU foreign ministers opposition politician

US warns of 'consequences' if Navalny dies as Russia protests called

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

Terror threat has ‘moved’ from Afghanistan: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.